The Internet has spoken, and there are some decidedly strong opinions on Jay Z’s streaming service, Tidal. Behind the smoke and mirrors sits Hova making a shrewd business move and attempting to sell you another product.

That’s not a bad thing as long as you know the game. That game is someone’s 45-year-old dad treating you like a focus group, which again isn’t inherently bad.

Think about all the times Jay Z tried to sell “cool” and see if you knew the game or were just being hustled.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »