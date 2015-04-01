CLOSE
Chris Rock Tweets Pic Of Cops Pulling Him Over–Again [PHOTOS]

Unlike many celebrities, especially of the comedian ilk, Chris Rock doesn’t get himself involved into TMZ-worthy trouble.

So why is it that he keeps getting pulled over by the police? Could it be his luxurious automobiles? Or is it, DWB?

Reports NYDailyNews:

Everybody hates Chris — including, it seems, traffic cops.

Rock star comedian Chris Rock was pulled over by police Tuesday, the third time in less than two months the “Top Five” actor’s been stopped, according to his social media posts.

“Stopped by the cops again wish me luck,” Rock tweeted, along with a photo of himself in a car with a blue police light shining behind him.

The 50-year-old funnyman tweeted a similar photos on Feb. 27 – “I’m not even driving stop by the cops again,” he wrote – and Feb. 13.

Specifics on the stops weren’t immediately available. The Daily News was reaching out to his reps for details.

chris-rock-pulled-over-march-31

