Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar premiered the video for “King Kunta” off his smash To Pimp A Butterfly album in Times Square. Well everybody ain’t in NYC, so now the clip has made it onto the Internets.

Compton is the focus in this Director X-helmed visual for the p-funky worthy track.

“But a rapper with a ghostwriter, what the f*ck happened?!” Watch the video for “King Kunta” below.

Photo: Vevo