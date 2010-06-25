Bun B Says “Thank Me Later” Sales Could Have Been Better…

“I think it’s extraordinary. But I do think that it could have been better, actually. I think there were a couple of key markets that they didn’t really take advantage of, like television.”

With the numbers in for Drake’s Thank Me Later, Bun B clearly feels as though it’s great that he sold what he did, but it should have been much better than it turned out.

Going almost gold for the first week the Trill OG spoke with Complex and gave credit for the young rapper’s debut, but ponders if his age and mindset limited him from utilizing more resources to promote.

“He’s doing a lot of enjoying, he’s doing some working. But he’s doing a lot of enjoying. I tried to talk to him about it, you know, but I’m not with him that often. He’s young, making good money, and everybody wants him. He’s kind of doing almost anything he wants.”

Even with that said, Bun thinks that those that look at his numbers as being a failure aren’t giving Drake enough credit and have set the bar entirely too high.

“It’s amazing that people can look at 400,000-plus records sold in a week and feel indifferent, especially in this climate that we’re in right now.”

What do you believe of Drake’s Thank Me Later sales so far? Are people being a little too hard on the Young Money front man?