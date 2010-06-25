Snoop Dogg Gives Wife a Tattoo For Anniversary [Video]

West Coast vet Snoop Dogg showed his romantic side with the best gift to give a woman who has everything.

In a video dedication to his wife, Snoop allowed fans to get a sneak peek into the gift that keeps on… reminding: a half sleeve tattoo of his wife on his right arm.

Snoop who beamed proudly as he showed off his new tattoo, expressed his love for Mrs. Broadus via video:

“This is for my wife, the true Boss Lady,” Snoop said. “You are always with me baby on my right side, because you are my right hand following me wherever I go.”

Awwwe, how sweet. It’s about time we see someone honoring a Black woman!

