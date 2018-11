Power 106’s Powerhouse 2015 line up has been announced and the headliner is none other than Kanye West. Also on the LA radio station concert’s bill are Ludacris, Kid Ink, Tinashe, Nipsey Hussle, G-Eazy, Tech N9ne, Logic, Casey Veggies, B.o.B and Ty Dolla $ign.

Powerhouse 2015 goes down May 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 8 at 10am.

Watch Power 106’s announcement vide below.

Photo: WENN