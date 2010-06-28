Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Big Sean To Release Albums September 14

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music Label signees Kid Cudi and Big Sean are preparing to take over the fall music scene by releasing albums on the same date.

As the founder of G.O.O.D. Music, Ye will make his official return with his Good A** Job album while Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon pt. 2 will be joined by Sean’s debut project Finally Famous.

The G.O.O.D. Music team will drop all three projects on September 14, 2010 according to Big Sean who confirmed the news on Twitter saying,

“September 14, 2010. My album Finally Famous x Kanye West album Good A** Job x Kid Cudi Man On The Moon pt 2. #GOODMUSIC.” Big Sean







While details are forthcoming on all three projects, Good A** Job is said to feature production from Pete Rock, Q-Tip and RZA.