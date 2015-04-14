Hear New Future Heater Called “Bellucci” [LISTEN]

Yesterday, Future fans, affectionately referred to as #FutureHive, exalted the rapper with epic memes. And they were justly rewarded with a new song called “Bellucci.”

Released via DJ Day-Day’s Squares Out Your Circle 26 mixtape, the cut is yet another pounding groove to add to your Future playlist.

The ATLien will join Drake on the “Jungle” tour, which kicks off on May 24. He’s also embarking on the “Monster vs. Beastmode” tour, too.

Stream “Bellucci” below. See the dates for the latter tow on the following page.

https://soundcloud.com/dj-day-day/future-bellucci

