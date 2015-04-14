North West Baptized In Jerusalem, Media Treats It Like A Freak Show [Photos]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s attempt of giving their daughter North West the holiest of baptisms seemingly backfired when numerous outlets from the Israeli media treated it like a uholy zoo.

Reports TMZ:

The baptism of North West was like any Kardashian event … a total and complete circus.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian showed up Monday afternoon to the Saint James Cathedral — an Armenian church in Jerusalem — to baptize 22-month-old North.

Kim was mobbed as she walked into the church, shielding baby North from the massive crowd that had gathered outside the church.

Once the ceremony was over, Kim and Kanye reportedly had lunch with the mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat.

Just another quiet Kardashian family gathering.