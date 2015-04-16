Ice Cube Talks The Impact of “Bye Felicia” On CONAN [VIDEO]

It’s crazy to fathom that Ice Cube and Chris Tucker’s timeless hit movie, Friday, is approaching its 20th anniversary, but that’s what happens in life. Things get older.

The legendary rapper/actor made an appearance on CONAN yesterday, April 15, to talk how his venture into comedy has impacted the world and currently, no one can surf the net without experiencing some sort of chance encounter with a “Bye Felicia” meme.

“‘Bye Felicia’ right now…that is the phrase to get anyone out your face that’s saying something stupid,” Cube says as the Internet-savvy crowd cheered on.

Watch the interview below and then continue on to the next page to see the infamous Ice Cube Friday clip and Miley Cyrus catch some shade while discussing the “Drop Girl” music video.

