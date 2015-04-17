Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard Says Jay Z & TIDAL Are “Going To Fail, Miserably”

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard has joined Lily Allen and Marcus Mumford as the next non-Hip-Hop musician to take a swipe at Jay Z and his new music streaming venture, TIDAL.

While speaking with The Daily Beast, the Grammy-nominated rocker brought up his issues with Hov’s brand new baby, mainly harboring on the celebrity-studded rollout when it launched.

“If I had been Jay Z, I would have brought out ten artists that were underground or independent and said, ‘These are the people who are struggling to make a living in today’s music industry. Whereas this competitor streaming site pays this person 15 cents for X amount of streams, that same amount of streams on my site, on Tidal, will pay that artist this much,’” Gibbard tells the publication. “I think they totally blew it by bringing out a bunch of millionaires and billionaires and propping them up onstage and then having them all complain about not being paid.”

Jay Z has reportedly being reaching out to the subscribers personally, thanking them for hopping on board early, but Gibbard is not convinced it will be around for the long haul.

“There was a wonderful opportunity squandered to highlight what this service would mean for artists who are struggling and to make a plea to people’s hearts and pocketbooks to pay a little more for this service that was going to pay these artists a more reasonable streaming rate,” he continues. “And they didn’t do it. That’s why this thing is going to fail miserably.”

That of course, remains to be seen.

