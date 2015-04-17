See A$AP Rocky’s Acting Debut In DOPE Trailer [VIDEO]

A newly released trailer for the coming-of-age film DOPE arrives today, giving viewers an idea as to why it impressed so many critics at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Actor Shameik Moore plays the protagonist, Malcolm, who alongside his partners in crime Diggy (Kiersey Clemons) and Jib (Tony Revolori), are college-bound nerds at their Inglewood high school. But somehow, the trio get involved with a local dope boy, played by A$AP Rocky.

Zoë Kravitz, Rick Fox, Chanel Iman, Blake Anderson, Kimberly Elise, and more also have roles.

Prepare to spot plenty of Hip-Hop influences in the trailer, as well as appearances from rappers Vince Staples (whose hilarious Twitter candor appears on screen) and Casey Veggies.

Peep the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube