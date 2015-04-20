Nicki Minaj Makes Silent Cameo During Drake’s Coachella [VIDEO]

After playing tonsil hockey with Madonna on stage, many wondered what surprises Drake had in store for the second round of Coachella. It turns out that his special guest was his YMCMB partner in rhyme (and not-so-occasional crush) Nicki Minaj.

The Queens rapper stepped on stage after Drizzy performed his guest verse from her The Pinkprint fan-favorite “Truffle Butter.” It was her second Coachella cameo of the day, following an appearance during David Guetta’s set. During both Nicki didn’t say a word.

“It’s been too long, mama,” Drake said to Nicki, calling her “family forever” as the crowd reacted emphatically. The two then hugged it out.

See footage below.

Photo: Instagram