Tech N9ne Spits Heat w/ Eminem & Krizz Kaliko On “Speedom (WWC2) | Wired Tracks 4.20.15

Tech N9ne returns with the sequel to “Worldwide Choppers,” and it’s affectionately titled “Speedom (WWC2).”

The Kansas City rapper displays his ability to deliver rhymes in a way the lives up to his name. But this time, he does so alongside Eminem and Krizz Kaliko. Yes, the bars are mean and vicious.

Find Tech N9ne’s “Speedom” below in Wired Tracks, where you can also hear new releases from Boosie Badazz, Bryson Tiller, YT Trizz (featuring Rick Ross and Lil Wayne), Jeremih, and more.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

