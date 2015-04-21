De La Soul Drop Nas-Assisted Track “God It” [LISTEN]

The legendary De La Soul have one of the strongest album catalogs in Hip-Hop history, so it’s best to place your bets with the trio as they prepare their next body of work.

In the meantime Posdnuos, Dave, and Maseo return with a freebie cut featuring Nas called “Got It.” Here’s their explanation behind the record:

While busy at work, we also like to play! This song is not from the new album, but an indication of the good music to come… Just a little appetizer until we complete the main course. You may recognize our featured guest. Enjoy.

The aforementioned, yet-to-be-titled album was funded by Kickstarter, as the Three Plug quadrupled the $110K they sought (with 10 days still remaining on the campaign at the time of this writing). An early list of features includes 2 Chainz, Little Dragon, David Byrne and Damon Albarn.

Stream “Got It,” produced by G Force, below.

—

Photo: Instagram