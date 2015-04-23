CLOSE
Freddie Gibbs Lays With Snakes In “Pronto” | 4.23.15 Daily Visuals

After giving his Pronto EP just over a month to marinate in fans ears, Freddie Gibbs returns with a visual for the title track.

In the black and white clip, Gangsta Gibbs lays in a bathtub filled with snakes as he delivers aggressive rhymes. Don’t worry, though. There’s some eye candy to calm the chilling mood.

See Gibbs’ “Pronto” below in the Daily Visuals, where you’ll find more vids from Fashawn, Smoke DZA, Leather Corduroy and more.

Leather Corduroys – “Lucile”

Fashawn – “Higher”

Smoke DZA ft. Curren$y – “Don’t Play Me”

Vinny Cha$e & Kid Art – “Medusa”

Scotty ATL ft. Fki – “Hella Straight”

