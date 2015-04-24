Bethenny Frankel Wants To Make Out With Drake & Date Black Guys

Should Drake ever find that his stock of heavy-bottomed sidepieces is running low, he can take comfort in knowing that there’s plenty of aged swirl waiting to fill the void.

Bethenny Frankel sat down with US Weekly and was very candid in selecting the Hip-Hop superstar as the one she had her eyes on, and intentions to stick her tongue in.

“I’m actively going on dates, but I’m not sexually active,” Frankel she admits, as she currently engaged in a tabloid-feeding divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. “I would make out with Drake, because I think I need to date someone who’s African-American.”

After the Internet lost its mind from witnessing Madonna slob down Drake at this year’s past Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, she must have like she was missing out on a good thing.

“I just think I need to broaden my resume,” she quipped.

The talk show host/Real Housewife of New York is rather fond of making headlines for outlandish reasons. During a hearing last year for the aforementioned divorce, a Manhattan’s Supreme Court Judge specifically ordered her to stop wearing her four-year-old daughter’s pajamas simply because she could fit in them.

Something tells us that she isn’t exactly Drizzy’s type. She is worth a reported $55 million, however. Maybe they can work some sort of agreement out.

—

Photo: WENN