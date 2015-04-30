E-40 Flips “Choices (Yup)” Into Golden State Warriors Anthem [VIDEO]

If for some reason you’ve been sleeping on E-40’s “Choices (Yup)” single, from Sharp On All 4 Corners: Corner 1, you’ve been given a chance to make up for your crime. Forty Water has flipped the song into an anthem for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors for their playoff run.

“Sloppy with the rock (nope) Steph Curry with the shot (yep),” spits 40.

Listen to the “Choices (Yup)” remix (“Warriors Version”) below. The Bay wins again.

—

Photo: Instagram