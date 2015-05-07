When Cassidy Said Jay Z Dropping An Album The Same Day As Him Wasn’t A Smart Decision | #Never Forget

The year was 2007 and Jay Z had the streets back in his palm with his single “Blue Magic.” His album American Gangster was set for a November 6 release which was the same date as Cassidy’s B.A.R.S. was schedule to hit stores, and Cass thought this was a bad idea.

After coming home from prison, surviving a near fatal car accident and bringing his career back to life with the jiggy tune “My Drink N My Two Step,” Cassidy was feeling very confident.

At the same time Jay Z was crafting a comeback as his previous LP, Kingdom Come, didn’t live up to the hype. American Gangster was framed as his return to his Reasonable Doubt days to parallel the Denzel Washington movie of the same name.

This led to both of their albums being released on the same date and for some reason the little little homey felt like he was bigger than the moment.

In an interview with SOHH, the Philadelphia native advised the mogul on how to proceed. “I think right now with the way that I got the hood on smash and the way that my song is popping, I don’t think it would be a smart decision for Hov to drop on Nov. 6th.”

Yes, you read that right. Cassidy was advising Jay Z on how to plan out his album release. He even hinted that Jigga’s place in Rap was fading. “It ain’t like when Vol. 1 or Vol.2 dropped. It’s a lot different,” he added.

Well “The Hustla” proved to be hustling backwards with the slick talk when the Soundscan numbers came back. Landing at the number one spot of the Top 200 Billboard charts was American Gangster with 425,861 copies sold.

Meanwhile, Cassidy’s B.A.R.S. debuted at #10 with a respectable 63,000.

Hopefully a lesson was learned here, but now we remember this is the same guy who thought remaking PSY’s “Gangham Style” was a good look.

