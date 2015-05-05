Drake Co-Signs Fetty Wap On “My Way (Remix)” [LISTEN]

After Fetty Wap earned a career with the melodic sounds of “Trap Queen,” many people wondered if the newcomer could follow up. The answer is yes, and the bouncy track “My Way” is the reason. Word to the remix’s major guest Drake.

To be clear, the record was an absolute monster before Drizzy blessed it with a verse. With summer quickly approaching, this cut appears to be the de facto leader of the pack if we’re talking the song of the season.

Stream a low-quality audio rip of Fetty Wap’s “My Way (Remix)” to hear Drake’s verse. Look for the CDQ to release soon.

—

Photo: Instagram