Jay Z Launching New Digital Video Program 40/40 Live

The good Shawn “Jay Z” Carter isn’t putting all his eggs in TIDAL’s basket for supreme cyberspace dominance.

Marketwatch and Hypetrak are reporting that Hova is launching 40/40 Live, a brand new digital video program that will feature WNBA star and Roc Nation beauty Skylar Diggins as host.

40/40 Live: JAY Z’s The 40/40 Club in Manhattan is the setting for this exciting new talk show. Produced in collaboration with JAY Z’s Life+Times and hosted by WNBA point guard Skylar Diggins, 40/40 Live blends the worlds of hip hop and sports celebrity to provide a fresh and unfiltered conversation around sports, fame, music and more. With the energy of this luxury sports bar as a backdrop and the rising talent of Skylar and her celebrity guests, 40/40 Live promises to be edgy, unpredictable and compelling.

Only time will tell if the 40/40 Live will get a warmer reception than his latest venture.