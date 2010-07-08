The Pack Discusses New Album “Wolfpack Party” & Pay Homage To 2 Live Crew [Audio]

California bred group The Pack burst onto the mainstream in 2006 with their breakout hit “Vans” which not only ushered in a movement of dance called “jerkin,” but also ushered in the infamous skinny jean movement that is all the rage amongst the youth and some adults (which is a no-no for those over 25).

After a monstrous hit, it seemed that The Pack lost steam. Their follow up single, “I’m Shinin,’” was met with mixed reviews, but the crew didn’t lose focus. Now back with a new album and a more mature sound, The Pack, consisting of Lil Uno, Stunnaman, Lil B and producer Young L is proving to the industry that they have what it takes to maintain in a here today, gone tomorrow business.

Hip-Hop Wired recently caught up with Lil’ Uno of The Pack to discuss the new album, squashed beef and how is it being so young working with one of the most legendary artists in the Bay.

Hip-Hop Wired: What is lyrically different with the new album Wolf Pack and Based Boys?

Lil Uno: I think the biggest change is that we have grown and developed into mature young men. We have mastered our style and sound not only as individuals but also as a group.

Hip-Hop Wired: Now you guys were discovered by Too Short, being from the Bay-how influential is Too Short in your music and what did you learn working with one of the most legendary vets in the game.

Lil Uno: I really grew up listening to Too Short, he is definitely a legend. Being able to tell and say to people that he is a big reason for our success is an honor.

Hip-Hop Wired: You guys are credited with helping usher in the “Jerking” movement, how did that feel to know that something that you created may go down in history?

Lil Uno: It feels good to know that we will be remembered for something. I feel that music and dance as a unit will never die, although I don’t dance, I think that it is very tight that we created something that everyone can just go dumb to.

Hip-Hop Wired: Let’s touch on the beef aspect of your career; there were rumors that you guys had beef with New Boyz-what was the deal with that?

Lil Uno: Man, it really wasn’t a beef; we just want people and artists to respect the situation.

Hip-Hop Wired: Is it squashed?

Lil Uno: As far as being squashed, on our end it is; but if anyone says anything about The Pack squashed or not there will be a response.

Hip-Hop Wired: You guys recently wrapped up a west coast tour and are gearing up for another tour soon cross county, what can fans expect when they come to the show?

Lil Uno: They can expect a legendary show, as a group we have a lot of creative energy and vibe. We vibe with our fans we give them what they want. If they want it we give it

Hip-Hop Wired: Anything new that is in the works that you want fans to know about?

Lil Uno: Yes definitely, we have the Wolf Pack Party album and DVD coming out soon. Also the Wolfpack Party CD is due out in August and will be released on SMC Recordings. That’s all I can think of right now, but I may be forgetting something, if you want to know the latest, just follow us on twitter @realwolfpack and you can get all the latest news and tour dates.

Hip-Hop Wired: What do you want fans to know about The Pack?

Lil Uno: That we are young entrepreneurs, we started in high school when everyone told us to quit. We did what we wanted through all of the hate and look at us now. Keep the faith and God on your side and it will happen. Negative people bring negative results, so always remain positive.

Hip-Hop Wired: Although there are no features on the new album, who are some artists that you would like to work with?

Lil Uno: We would definitely like to work with Waka Flocka, Messy Marv, Plies, Lil Boosie, 2 Live Crew, Suga Free and Kool Keith.

The Pack also just released their version of 2 Live Crew’s classic “We Want Some Pus%y.”

Listen and let us know what you think. Their sophomore album Wolfpack Party drops on August 24 on SMC Recordings.

