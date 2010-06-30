Lloyd Clarifies Chris Brown Comment After Emotional BET Performance

Through his YoungGoldie.com blog, Lloyd took time out to clarify the statement he made in a video interview with Rap-Up.com.

As previously reported, Lloyd said, “You gotta cry, you gotta show your heart to the world” when asked about Chris Brown’s emotional performance during his Michael Jackson tribute at the BET Awards.

“I consider Chris a friend. He’s been through a lot in the past couple years. I never told him to go on stage and cry. We spoke recently, and I told him as a friend that people hadn’t really seen him be vulnerable about his situation last year [with Rihanna]. I thought he was holding back and needed to let that emotion out. Him crying at the BET Awards was real, I could feel it,” said Lloyd.

He went on to say,

“I think he cried about a number of things. About the fact that he thought people would hate him forever because of one mistake. Feeling that love on stage was probably overwhelming. Plus MJ being gone and him performing “Man in the Mirror”, that song is powerful, especially for his situation. It pushed him over the edge.”

Responding to the many blogs and fans that took Lloyd’s comments as a negative statement against Chris Brown, Lloyd offered this response,