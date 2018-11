We usually detest previews, but this is one definitely worth noting. A$AP Rocky dropped an exclusive clip of his Danger Mouse-produced track, with GQ of all places, from his forthcoming At.Long.Last.ASAP album.

The track is very…trippy. The clip was shot by Daniel Arsham.

Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye’s At.Long.Last.ASAP is now scheduled to drop on June 2.