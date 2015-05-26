A$AP Rocky Gives Ultimate Acid Trip On At.Long.Last.A$AP Album Stream [LISTEN]

One listen of A$AP Rocky’s At.Long.Last.A$AP album stream will never give your reason to call Hip-Hop’s most effortless swaglord a liar again. Everything the Harlem-bred MC has alluded to his album containing has proven to be accurate with even more adult content layered over the course of the 18-track album.

Whether he’s reminiscing on being inside Iggy Azalea on the Kanye West-featured “Jukebox Joints” or chopping NYC slang with Mighty Mos Def on “Back Home” (complete with a priceless out from the late A$AP Yams) the entire project unfolds like a chemical balance overtaking the human body the very moment a psychedelic drug melts on the tongue.

High-profile producers such as Danger Mouse, Mike Dean and Jim Jonsin go the extra mile in creating the audio trippy experience and guest stars like ScHoolboy Q, Future, M.I.A. and newcomer Joe Fox fall in line without sounding forced while complying for the album’s theme.

The day after a holiday generally brings an extra workload so if you’re in need of an unconscious escape, peep the At.Long.Last.A$AP album stream down below and buy it on iTunes as it’s been released one week early.

Photo: RCA Records