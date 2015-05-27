Cleveland Cavaliers Party In Cold Tub To “Flicka Da Wrist” & “F*ck Up Some Commas”

Of course the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are heading to the NBA Finals, are Chedda Da Connect and Future fans. Members of the team, including LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith hit the post game cold tub with “Flicka Da Wrist” and “F*ck Up Some Commas” playing in the background.

Of course, it was all documented on Instagram.

No Based God curse here. Also, be sure the comedy the win caused at Carmelo Anthony’s expense.

Carmelo Anthony Memes Crown The Cavs’ Trip To NBA Finals [Photos]

Lastly, pause, just in case.

