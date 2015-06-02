Ice Cube Shares Barbershop 3 Photo With Common, Cedric The Entertainer & Malcolm D. Lee [PHOTO]

Where as Nicki Minaj got a little distracted while on the set of Barbershop 3, Ice Cube comes in the clutch with a more official flick of the set.

The Barbershop 3 confirmations have been quickly becoming secure as the year as flew by and it appears and filming has begun all the same. After an eleven-year hiatus, Cube is reprising his role as Calvin Palmer Jr., Chicago barbershop owner and community gel and Cedric The Entertainer is also returning as the annoying yet wise sage, Eddie.

Best Man director Malcolm D. Lee and the always-working Common have both side on with the latter joining his fellow rap star, Eve on screen.

Although her role hasn’t been disclosed to the public, anyone who has ever spent an afternoon in Black barbershop can speculate as to what The Pinkprint will be doing with her camera time.

Barbershop 3 hits theaters is scheduled to hit theaters on February 19, 2016. Peep the Don Mega’s cast photo down below.

—

Photo: Instagram/Ice Cube