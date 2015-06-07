CLOSE
Kaylin Garcia & Joe Budden To Appear On VH1’s Couples Therapy [Photos]

Joe Budden has been putting his personal life out there for the public to see for years, before it became trendy. So it should come as no surprise that the New Jersey rapper will be joining season 6 of VH1’s Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn

Budden’s partner on the show when the sixth season kicks off this far will be Kaylin Garcia. According the VH1, their castmates include Big Ang, Janice Dickinson and Scott Stapp of Creed.

Since leaving Love & Hip Hop: New York, Joe Budden has continued his rap career, started a podcast and caught a case for allegedly slapping up a girlfriend.

As for Kaylin, she’s been on Instagram thirst trapping. Peep said photos below and on the following pages if you don’t believe us.

Photo: Vh1

