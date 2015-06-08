Floyd Mayweather Tossed Your Life Savings In A Houston Strip Club [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather is putting good use to all that dough he beat out of Manny Pacquaio last month. Well, not really but it’s his money and he can splurge if he wants to.

The undefeated champ was spotted in a Houston strip club over the weekend tossing away $35,000 like it was couch change.

If you thought Floyd Mayweather Jr. had fast moves in the ring — you gotta see his hands at a Houston strip club … where he rifled out racks and racks and racks of cash on the dancers. TMZ Sports got this video of the champ holding court at VLive Houston early Saturday at 2 AM — and the Money Team was in full effect. Sources at the club tell us Floyd loaded up with $35,000 in singles, a VIP table next to the main stage … and then put on a show. Seriously, the rapid fire action he used to toss the cash goes beyond making it rain. This is more like a lightning storm. Watch to the end — ’cause Floyd really seemed to appreciate one stripper … who’s not afraid of heights.

—

Photo: TMZ