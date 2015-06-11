Sprite Debuts “Obey Your Verse” Lyrical Collection With Drake & Nas Lyrics [Photos]

Sprite is one of the Hip-Hop culture’s most earliest supporters so it’s only right that continue to carry on tradition with their product placement. For summer 2015, they’re honoring old and new school classic quotables with their “Obey Your Verse” Lyrical Collection. For the limited collection’s first edition, they’re lacing cans with the poetic justice of Nas, brutal honesty of Drake, iconic quotes from Rakim and triumphant mind of The Notorious B.I.G.

“Sprite recognized and respected the power of Hip-Hop early, and it became a part of the brand’s essence decades ago,” said Kimberly Paige, Vice President, Sprite Brands and Flavors, Coca-Cola North America says via press release. “By honoring and recognizing great lyricism from some of the genre’s biggest icons on our product packaging, we’re demonstrating how Sprite continues to support hip-hop artists that remain true to themselves.”

Nas couldn’t agree more, who saw one of the most memorable lines from his classic debut Illmatic used for the campaign.

“Legacy means everything to me,” Nas, a longtime Sprite partner himself, said. “When I wrote these lyrics, I never imagined my fans would someday have the opportunity to enjoy a can of Sprite and experience my art in a totally original way.”

The “Obey Your Verse” Lyrical Collection will be available in stores nationwide through the end of summer and can be found on individual 12 and 16-ounce cans, 20-ounce bottles, and 12, 20 and 24-packs of 12-ounce cans.

