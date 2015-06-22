Diddy Arrested For Serving UCLA Football Coach The Angry Parent Fade

Diddy and his infamous temper have struck again, bad boys and girls.

As you all know, the son of Hip-Hop’s richest attraction is a football player for UCLA and his dad wants to him thrive and flourish on the field.

Earlier today (June 22), a verbal disagreement between Puff and a UCLA football coach transpired and well, let’s just say, he treated him like Drake.

Via TMZ:

P. Diddy has been arrested for allegedly getting into a fight with a football coach at UCLA … where his son is on the team, TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told Campus Police took the music mogul into custody early Monday afternoon. Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, is a defensive back on the team. We’re told the fight went down at the UCLA athletic facility. One source says an assistant coach was screaming at Justin on the field. At some point later, we’re told Diddy confronted the coach in his office and grabbed him. Diddy was arrested for assault. A source connected with Diddy tells TMZ Diddy himself initially wanted to call police, but the phone was taken out of his hands. Diddy is still in custody at campus jail.

What’s the chances this will hurt Justin’s playing time next season?

And what’s good with those anger management classes?

Photo: Instagram / Diddy