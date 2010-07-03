Diddy & Floyd Mayweather Takeover Atlantic City For 4th Of July Weekend

Vibe Magazine presents V4 Celebrity Weekend 2010in Atlantic City featuring none other than the 4th of July party king himself Sean “Diddy” Combs and friends.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, July 2nd with Fabolous hosting YOUNG, RICH & FAMOUS at the 40/40 club. On Saturday, July 3rd, the ALL WHITE CELEBRATION will be hosted by Floyd Mayweather.

The V4 Celebrity Weekend will continue with its final event Sunday evening, July 4th at the largest east coast pool located on the rooftop of Harrah’s Resort.

With Sean “Diddy” Combs as acting host, this RED,WHITE & BLUE pool side extravaganza will be filled with his friends in fashion, music and the film industry. The V4 Celebrity Weekend 2010 Event promises to be one of the most coveted invites of the summer!