French Montana, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Rick Ross Connect On “Lose It” | Wired Tracks 6.24.15

French Montana embraces posse cuts like they’re kin to him. Especially records like the newly released single “Lose It,” featuring usual suspects Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

French managed to grab a beat co-produced by Kanye West, given a common affiliation with the Kardashian family. The result is a haunting track, complete with street jargon, catchy adlibs and all of the other fixings we’ve come to expect when The Bronx rapper and company connect.

Hear French’s “Lose It” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find new tunes from Fetty Wap, Dej Loaf and Young Thug, Statik Selektah, Little Simz, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/cokeboysrecords/french-montana-lose-it-ft-lil-wayne-rick-ross-prod-kanye-west

