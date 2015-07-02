Cast Of Donald Glover’s FX Show Atlanta Revealed [Photos]

People seem to forget that Donald Glover is just adept as an actor as he’s become regarded for his musical talents as Childish Gambino. News of Glover’s return to television got quite the boost when the cast of his upcoming FX series, Atlanta, announced its cast Thursday.

As reported by TIME, the cast for Atlanta was revealed by FX, featuring of actors who have starred in hit dramas and films in recent times. Glover, known for his writing work on NBC’s 30 Rock for which he won a Writer’s Guild Award, will both write and co-star in the show.

The plot for Atlanta centers around Glover’s character Earnest “Earn” Marks, who becomes the manager of his rising rapper cousin Alfred Miles, and the pair battle it out over a variety of issues which include Earn’s failed shots at success.

The series’ pilot films this month and will be direct by Hiro Murai, who has filmed a number of Childish Gambino videos in the past. Glover is one of the executive producers for the show.

