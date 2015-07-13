Chief Keef Affiliate Capo & 1-Year-Old Toddler Killed In Chicago [Photos]

On July 11, yet another rapper in Chicago tragically lost their life. Marvin Carr, 21, best known as the rapper Capo from Chief Keef’s Glo Gang record label, was gunned down in on the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to report relayed to the Chicago Tribune from Officer Veejay Zala, a Chicago Police Department spokesman.

According to eyewitness accounts, Capo was shot in the hip and back as the suspects left him for the dead around 1:40 p.m. in broad daylight. To make the incident even more horrific, the suspects fleeing in the getaway car hit and killed an one-year-old toddler by the name of Dillian Harris about 20 minutes later in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The car “ran straight over” the stroller, witness Micah Ocana told the Tribune.

“Baby wasn’t even crying. Just a lot of blood. I can only imagine what she’s going through,” Ocana said. “It’s crazy.”

A spokesman for Chief Keef said that he “is just so heartbroken and appalled” by both deaths and called the incidents an “out of control situation.”

On Friday, July 17, in the Windy City, Keef will also be holding a special memorial concert to raise money for the victims’ families.

Flip through the gallery to see members of the Hip-Hop community ranging from Meek Mill to Juicy J to Lil Durk eulogize Capo on social media. Chicago has to knock it off, like yesterday.

—

Photo: Instagram / Capo

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »