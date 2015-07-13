CLOSE
Birdman Not Pleased With Tyga’s Struggle Album

Tyga recently released a new album, The Gold Album: 18th Dynastythat sold a measly 2,200 or so copies its first week out. One person who actually cares is Birdman, who reportedly thinks the digital paper weight  Tyga dropped was a ploy to get out of his record deal with Cash Money. 

Reports TMZ:

We’re told Birdman’s fuming because Tyga encouraged fans to listen to songs from “The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty” on free music streaming services, like Spotify — a move Birdman did NOT approve.

Our sources say the Cash Money honcho thinks Tyga sunk his album — which sold just 2,200 copies in its first week —  because everyone could listen to the songs for free. By comparison, Tyga’s last record sold nearly half a million copies.

We’re told Birdman thinks Tyga purposely pulled the “childish” stunt … to get out of his deal, and go sign with Lil Wayne — but Birdman’s not counting this album. That means Tyga would still owe him another one.

Between dropping a dud and allegedly getting exposed by his transgender sidepiece, Tyga is getting all types of attention for the wrong reasons.

