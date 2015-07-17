Kid Cudi Parodies The Walking Dead On Comedy Bang! Bang! [VIDEO]

All diehard fans of The Walking Dead know by now not to get attached to any particular character/actor because chances are, their death has already been written into the script.

Kid Cudi is already making his presence felt on Comedy Bang! Bang! after taking over for Reggie Watts last month, and he recently took part in a The Walking Dead parody dubbed “The Shaking Head.”

When the visionary rapper returns to the camp from gathering rations, Scott Aukerman haphazardly notices that one of their companions is missing, prompting an endless sea of questions that are all answered with a “no” head nod.

It’s one of the easiest acting gigs Cudi will ever receive because he doesn’t mutter one word. Regardless, it’s rather humorous, especially if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead.

Watch the comedic skit below and catch Comedy Bang! Bang! on IFC on Thurdsays at 10:30p.

[Hypetrak]

—

Photo: IFC