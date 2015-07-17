FutureHive Celebrates Dirty Sprite 2 With Memes & Ciara Slander [Photos]

Future’s Dirty Sprite 2 is out and it’s attracting his fans to the Hive like bees to nectar.

While the Atlanta rap star has hit an all new career plateau in the wake of the Dirty Sprite 2 release, perhaps the biggest underlying story is his fractured relationship with Ciara. Especially since her latest album is already a forgotten relic with her Russell Wilson romance (or lack thereof) dominating headlines.

Dirty Sprite 2 features all the intensity we’ve come to expect from Mr. Free Bandz, on top of proven hits such as “F*ck Up Some Commas” and “Blow a Bag.” The FutureHive couldn’t contain their excitement and spilled all sorts of praise for the album and slander towards Ciara and NFL boyfriend.

Peep the hilarious reactions that have been lighting up Twitter all day. Dirty Sprite 2 is also on iTunes just in case you’re thirsty.

