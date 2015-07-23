Meek Mill Salutes Drake While Onstage [VIDEO]

Meek Mill would probably like to take back the last 24 hours or so, this after he put Drake on blast for allegedly having a ghostwriter. But perhaps things in Rap Beef Land are better than we’re witnessing after the Philadelphia spitter gave Drizzy a shout-out while onstage last night.

Meek Mill, who is touring with beau Nicki Minjaj for The Pinkprint Tour, was in Bristow, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live just outside of Washington, D.C. During a break in the action, Meek addressed the chatter going around regarding his now infamous tweet in where he called out Drake, although it doesn’t completely sound like an apology.

“Shout out to Drake! Let him be great in all the motherf***ing lanes he great in. But I’m gone still be the realest n*gga in this b*tch!” said Meek to screaming fans. The words were captured on a radio personality Paris Nicole’s Instagram page, and cut off before it appears that Milly was about to talk something greasy.

Fans have been tuned into social media ever since Meek’s accusation and Drake addressed the issue on Instagram in a conversation with avowed St. Louis battle rapper, Hitman Holla. Drake’s longtime collaborator, Noah “40” Shebib also came to his man’s defense and didn’t mince words in a lengthy Twitter rant.

