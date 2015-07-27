13 Diss Songs That Should Have Gotten More Attention

Hip-Hop beefs generally command their own press tours these days (see Common’s “Sweet”) days and the potency of the diss songs usually get blown out of proportion.

After Drake sent a whispering warning shot to Meek Mill over the weekend, half of Twitter acted like it was “The Bridge Is Over” and the other half gained more ammo to shoot down Drizzy. When you have the spotlight, you get all of the attention.

Below are a collection of fiery diss songs that didn’t get all of the “oohs and ahhs” for reasons explained.

LL Cool J – “The Ripper Strikes Back”

Targets: Canibus, Wyclef Jean, Mike Tyson

Canibus’ defeat in his beef with LL Cool J was primarily his doing, thanks in part to his falling out with Wyclef and consistency dropping wack albums. Regardless, Uncle L hilariously claiming he rocked shows at high school proms was what the streets snoozed on.

