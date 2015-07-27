DS2: Future Earns First No. 1 Album On Billboard 200 Chart

Well here is some news that will surely get the Future Hive buzzing.

Future has already proven that he can “f*ck up some commas” and now he’s “f*cking up” the Billboard 200 chart with his first ever No. 1 album, Dirty Sprite 2, legally referred to as DS2.

Reports Billboard:

Future celebrates his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as DS2 arrives atop the list. The set starts at No. 1 on the chart dated Aug. 8 with 147,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending July 23, according to Nielsen Music. The album is his third studio effort and was released on July 17 through A-1/Freebandz/Epic Records, though it was only announced on July 10. Future also tallied his best sales week yet, as DS2 launches with 121,000 albums sold. That more than doubles his previous high, when his last album, 2014’s Honest, bowed at No. 2 with 53,000. (His first set, 2012’s Pluto, debuted and peaked at No. 8 off a 41,000 start.) DS2 was ushered in by its single “Commas,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot Rap Songs chart in June. Future’s new album is the latest major hip-hop release that arrived to market in 2015 with little notice, following No. 1s from Meek Mill, Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Future’s popularity is currently at nuclear levels. The city of Los Angeles recently had to shut down streets and subsequently, his announced free show at The Roxy when too many people rushed the scene.

DS2 is currently available on iTunes.

—

