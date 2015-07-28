Birdman To Angie Martinez: “Nicki And Drake Ain’t Going Nowhere” [VIDEO]

Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez was able to score an interview with Cash Money founder Bryan “Baby” Williams. The interview went down in Miami and doesn’t air until 4pm today (July 28), but in a preview it looks like Martinez doesn’t shy away from asking about Birdman’s relationship with the very disgruntled Lil Wayne.

When asked if Weezy will take his Young Money artists with him if he is able to walk away from Cash Money, Birdman said it’s not happening.

“Nicki and Drake ain’t going nowhere, regardless,” said Birdman.

Check out where Birdman thinks everything went left in the clip below.

Photo: Power 105.1