50 Cent Boycotting Diddy SIGN UP!!!

Shaking up his usual approach to beef, 50 Cent has decided to petition against Diddy.

Making an attempt to utilize the fans, the rapper is tired of the Bad Boy mogul “disrespecting” the name and legacy of Notorious B.I.G. and issued a viral petition to stop Diddy from exploiting the late great.

It seems songs and skits were starting to become obsolete for Fif.

Available on Twitter, users can actually sign here, with the number already reaching 600 since it was formally announced yesterday.

Check the petition here.

Will you help 50 Cent in quest to restore the name of Biggie Smalls and push Diddy out from continuing to use his former artists name in vain?