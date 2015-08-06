Dr. Dre Donating All His Compton Royalties To Build Arts Center In Compton [LISTEN]

All eyes are on Dr. Dre as he’s set to break his nearly 20-year studio album drought with the release of Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre at midnight.

The album will stream exclusively on Apple Music beforehand and prior to that, he recently told Zane Lowe that he has special plans for the inevitable cash flow he’ll make from the project.

“I decided to donate all the artist royalties from the album for the kids in Compton,” he revealed on Beats 1.

“I’ve been working on something to make this album really special,” Dre continued. The south Los Angeles County city has long been a hotspot in the Hip-Hop community since Dre, 50, and his N.W.A cohorts brazenly put it on the map with their reality raps. According to Dre, he and Compton Mayor Aja Brown agreed that “an arts and entertainment facility” would be the best way to give back to the community and the legendary producer was 100 percent in.

“I feel like it’s the right thing to do and I just hope everybody appreciates all the hard work I’ve put into this album,” he said. A week after the album drops, the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton will follow suit in theaters.

