BRUH News: Mos Def Reneges On Rap Battle Challenge [LISTEN]

Mos Def is quite the character. After riling up countless Hip-Hop fans–new and old–claiming that Black Thought, King Los and himself would slice whomever stepped up in a rap battle, he’s apparently had a change of heart and/or cold feet.

A new audio from Ferrari Sheppard’s A Country Called Earth’s Soundcloud features a rambling Mos Def laughing at the thought of rappers sending diss songs his direction and scoffs at the thought of actually responding to them. (“Spending your time writing battle raps…I’d rather be filing paperwork at the post office. That sh*t does not sound like fun,” he guffaws.)

Late last week, a short video recording of a charged up Yasiin Bey (pun intended) threatening to take all rapper’s lunch money went viral and now the 41-year-old multi-talent is alleging it was all said in jest.

“It was a private opinion made public,” Mos continued. “Without my knowledge or permission or consent.” [Editor’s Note: As if you didn’t think ranting into a recording camera phone wouldn’t make its way onto the Internet.] “I stand by my statement, but at the same time, I’m not trying to arrange some sort of exhibition of that reality, whatever. [Editor’s Note: Survey says that bringing up Red Bull Academy says that is a lie.]

Lupe Fiasco quickly accepted his challenge and more rappers were expected to follow suit by Mighty Mos is shutting it down. Maybe somebody will bomb first to possibly motivate him.

Listen to Mos Def’s unfortunate “contradiction” below.

—

Photo: WENN