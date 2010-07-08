WIRED Links

Bossip: “Good Morning America” Says No Thanks To Drake

The Atlanta Post: Top 10 Black Celebrity Philanthropists of All Time

Madame Noire: Cosmetics Industry Finally Invests in Minorities

Complex: The 50 Best Video Game Race Tracks

Drunken Stepfather: Blake Lively’s Legs of The Day

Hit Hip-Hop: NOW PLAYING: Fat Joe Ft. Trey Songz – If It Ain’t About Money (Official Video)

Black Voices: Zoe Saldana Becomes the New Face of Calvin Klein

F-Listed: Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Wanted To Call Her from The Bar While She Was in Jail

Hollywood Tuna: Kim Kardashian Admires Fine Craftsmanship

Idolator: Kanye West Poses Like An Egyptian