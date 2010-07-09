Beyonce Almost Hit By A Car

Beyonce was almost hit by a taxi cab.

I don’t know how Jay Z drives but clearly he needs to continue to work on his girl Bey’s driving skills.

Reports say that Beyonce was almost hit by a car in London this past Tuesday, July 6th. Beyonce went to take care of some last minute shopping at Harrods before her date with hubby Jay down at the British Capital.

Beyonce allegedly tried to avoid being hit by a London taxi cab which collided with her parked car’s open door. According to British newspaper The Sun a source says, quote,

“It was terrifying to watch. It all happened so quickly, the taxi came out of nowhere. She seemed very shaken and was lucky to be alive. A couple of seconds’ difference and God knows what could have happened.”

Beyonce is ok and the couple was later picked up by a replacement car.

Can you imagine what would happen if Beyonce got hit?! All of her fans aka EVERYONE would have a heart attack!