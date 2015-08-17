BRUH News: Uber Driver Arrested For Sexual Assault & Kidnapping, Also Works As A 6th Grade Teacher

A South Carolina Uber driver was arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping last week, and he has a day job that makes this kind of alleged behavior even more disgraceful. Patrick Aiello, 39, who admitted to performing oral sex on a female passenger, also works as a sixth grade teacher at Zucker Middle School.

Aiello picked up a woman and her male friend in Charleston and instead of dropping the female passenger off, he kept driving, but not to the correct location. He reportedly demanded that the 23-year-old woman pay him in sexual favors.

According to the arrest affidavit, Aiello sexually assaulted the victim, and kicked her out of his vehicle.

Once the woman made her way onto the highway for help, she was hit by another vehicle, and transported to a local hospital. She informed police of the assault and was able to pick Aiello out of a lineup.

Aiello said the woman was “too drunk” and that he offered her a ride. He later admitted to performing oral sex on the woman, and kicking her out of the car. He has been charged with kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A lot of Uber drivers have been accused of, and/or arrested for, sexual assault, and kidnapping. The company is helping authorities with information in Aiello’s crime, and released a statement saying in part, “Our hearts go out to the victim and her family as we investigate this incident.”

The Charleston County School District has placed Aiello on paid administrative leave.

Photo: Charleston Cnty. Detention Center