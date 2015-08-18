Lil B Talks Bernie Sanders, #BlackLivesMatter & More On MSNBC [VIDEO]

Brandon “Lil B” McCartney spent his 26th birthday on Monday (Aug. 17) discussing politics, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, the Black Lives Matter movement and more on MSNBC. The Based God sat with host Michael Eric Dyson and dished out more of his random viewpoints.

The segment opened up with Dyson reporting on Sanders’ statement to the Black Lives Matter movement during an appearance this weekend on NBC’s Meet The Press program. Dyson then asked Lil B to share his reasons on why he’s supporting Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton and what he feels about Sanders’ response to the BLM.

We won’t attempt to transcribe The Based God’s answers from the MSNBC sit-down but as one can imagine, Lil B didn’t fail to disappoint with one of trademark well-meaning yet rambling answers that had a point buried in their somewhere.

Happy Birthday, Lil B. Stay Based.

Watch the MSNBC Lil B interview in the clip below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

[h/t Vulture]

—

Photo: YouTube