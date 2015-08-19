Bow Wow Caught Stunting For The Gram In Rented Mansion? [Photos]

Rumors of Bow Wow and Erica Mena’s uncivil split have apparently gone to the longtime star’s head and got him exposing himself on social media.

Shad Moss recently closed on a lavish Hollywood Hills mansion next to Diddy and Jimmy Iovine and is even getting bottles of Cristal in the mail–so he says.

The creeping eye of Famelous accused the 28-year-old rapper/actor of simply renting a four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse on a $12,000-a-month payment plan.

In an apparent sign of defeat, Bow Weezy switched the focus on his Instagram account and engaged in sidebar war of words with Funkmaster Flex.

Take a look at Bow Wow’s faking jax in the gallery below. It should also be noted that the biggest crime is flaunting the bottle of Cris. We (Hip-Hop community) dropped those smug bigots years ago.

Photos: Instagram / Bow Wow, Famelous

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »